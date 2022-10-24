Mudhoney and Party Dozen head up The Gum Ball 2023’s first announcement

The Gum Ball – a three-day camping festival held on the Dashville grounds in Lower Belford – has announced its first batch of artists that will perform at its 2023 iteration.

Heading up the announcement are Seattle grunge band Mudhoney and Sydney noise-rock duo Party Dozen. The former announced their inclusion on the bill earlier today as part of their national tour taking place throughout April and May 2023. The latter, meanwhile, are continuing to tour in support of their third studio album ‘The Real Work’, released in July.

Joining the pair on the bill are acts such as Flowertruck, Full Flower Moon Band and Darren Hanlon. The full first announcement can be viewed below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, the festival’s organisers said that they were “ripe and ready to return to full strength” after running at reduced capacity in 2021 and 2022.

“Expect an incredible journey of music, covering a huge mix of genre and style, alongside live art, comedy, pro skateboarding, markets, workshops, camping and more,” the statement read.

The Gum Ball 2023 will run between April 21 and 23. Mudhoney have been confirmed to headline the festival’s first night, with playing times and days for other artists to be announced closer to the festival.

Tickets for the festival, which include both multi-day camping packages and single-day tickets, are available now via Humantix.

The Dashville grounds, which are located in the Hunter region of New South Wales, are home to several festivals throughout the year. Aside from The Gum Ball, the grounds also run a country iteration known as Dashville Skyline, as well as a heavy version called Thrashville. The first events were held on the grounds in 2005, and have recurred almost every year since.

The Gum Ball 2023’s first line-up announcement is:

Mudhoney

Party Dozen

The New Christs

Full Flower Moon Band

Darren Hanlon

Flowertruck

Wilsn

Turtle Skull

Rum Jungle

Boomchild

Trip Fandino

Tall Shaun & the Resolution Blues

Cormac Grant Band

Daphzie