Mudhoney announce 14-date Australian tour for 2023

Mudhoney have announced their long-awaited return to Australia, slating 14 shows for April and May of next year.

The run will include a headlining set at next year’s edition of The Gum Ball, which is set to be held on Wonnarua country across April 21-23. Mudhoney will perform on the first night of the festival, following back-to-back shows in Coolangatta, Byron Bay and Brisbane, as well as a show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre.

Right after their Gum Ball appearance, the band will roll on to Wollongong and Canberra, playing back-to-back shows in the cities (on April 22 and 23, respectively), before heading to Victoria for a stint of four shows. They’ll play two shows in Melbourne – first at the Corner Hotel on April 22, then at Cherry Rock on April 30 – with shows in Castlemaine and Torquay sandwiched between them.

Advertisement

Following a quick trip to Adelaide, the tour will wrap with two shows in Western Australia: one at the Rosemount in Perth on May 4, and one on the Margaret River the following night (May 5). Tickets for all 14 of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

The tour marks Mudhoney’s first Down Under in just shy of a decade: their last trek here came in January of 2014, when they played the last-ever Big Day Out. Since then, the band have released their 10th album, 2018’s ‘Digital Garbage’, as well as a compilation record (2020’s ‘Real Low Vibe’), and a live album (2018’s ‘LiE’).

They’ve also released three EPs: both ‘Morning In America’ and ‘Pedazo De Pastel’ in 2019, and ‘White Lazy Boy’ – a collaborative effort with Melvins – in 2020.

Mudhoney’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Friday 14 – Bundjalung Land/Coolangatta, The Cooly

Saturday 15 – Bundjalung Land/Byron Bay, The Northern

Sunday 16 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Zoo

Thursday 20 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Friday 21 – Wonnarua Country/Bedford, The Gum Ball

Saturday 22 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, UOW Uni Bar

Sunday 23 – Ngambri/Canberra, Kambri @ ANU

Thursday 27 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 28 – Dja Dja Wurrung Land/Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 29 – Wadawurrung/Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Sunday 30 – Naarm/Melbourne, Cherry Rock

MAY

Wednesday 3 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Thursday 4 – Boorloo/Perth, The Rosemount

Friday 5 – Noongar/Margaret River, The River

