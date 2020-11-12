MUKI returns with trippy new single, ‘Level Mind Fuck’

MUKI has spent most of 2020 helping other artists out with their work, but now she’s delivered her first solo cut of the year with ‘Level Mind Fuck’.

The song, her first since 2019’s ‘I Know What I Like’, features an array of contrasting synths and other electronic elements, exploring a similar hyper-pop soundscape to that of Charli XCX or Kota Banks.

MUKI has also dropped a one-minute music video for the song, which sees her go full supervillain as she taunts and tortures a hostage.

Listen to the song, co-written with Sam Sakr and George Nicholas, below, and watch the brief clip here.

“When I originally wrote ‘Level Mind Fuck’, it was about a very vulnerable moment in my life, but when I went back to refine it with Sam it took on another meaning entirely,” she said in a press statement.

“It almost feels as though it’s two songs stuck together, but it’s meant to feel like by the second half of the song you’re on a new level,” she continued.

“We also wanted to leave a little golden nugget for listeners, so we added in an elevator sound between the two levels, as a little homage to the humble beginnings of the idea for the song!”

Outside of her own work, MUKI has appeared on songs by Briggs and Paces throughout 2020 so far, with additional co-writing contributions on Briggs’ ‘Always Was’ EP and Jessica Mauboy‘s 2019 album, ‘Hilda’. Both records are nominated for an ARIA Award.