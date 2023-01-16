MUNA announce headline show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory

MUNA have made an extension to their upcoming debut Australian tour, adding in their first-ever Australian headline show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory.

The show is scheduled for March 6. It takes place following the weekend of Sydney WorldPride, at which MUNA are set to perform on March 3 alongside artists such as Kim Petras, Peach PRC and G Flip.

A pre-sale for the headline show, organised by Frontier Touring, will run from midday tomorrow, (January 18), before general sale commences at 1pm the following day. Ticketing information is available from Frontier Touring’s official website.

Following the Oxford Art Factory show, the Los Angeles pop trio will support Lorde on her rescheduled ‘Solar Power’ national tour. The shows will commence two days later on March 8 with a performance at Brisbane open-air venue the Riverstage. MUNA will then join Lorde for shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide (the latter of which was announced as part of Adelaide Festival‘s 2023 edition).

MUNA are currently touring in support of their eponymous third album, which they released in June 2022 as their debut for Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory Records. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “solid evidence of a band with many more chapters of evolution up their sleeves”.

“By now, it should be clear that this lot know how to pen a whopper of a pop anthem,” it read.