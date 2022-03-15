MUNA announce new album and share cinematic single ‘Anything But Me’

MUNA have announced full details of their new album and shared the single ‘Anything But Me’, from the record.

The self-titled follow up to 2019’s ‘Saves The World‘, will be released on June 24 via Saddest Factory Records.

The Los Angeles trio shared a taster from the new record last September with ‘Silk Chiffon‘ featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

Now, they have followed it up with new single ‘Anything But Me’, the cinematic video for which you can view below.

“‘Anything But Me’ is a song about leaving a partnership simply because it doesn’t feel right. It’s about trusting yourself and your instincts enough to walk away from someone while you still have love for each other and before it gets too bad,” the band said in a press release.

“The song embodies the lightness and a playfulness that floods in when you realise that there’s no lock on the door, no one’s holding you back – you can untie the knot and skip into the sunset whenever you’re ready.”

Meanwhile, MUNA are due to play a sold out show at The Garage in London on May 10 before they join the likes of Alfie Templeman, Willow Kayne and Stella Donnelly at The Great Escape festival’s 2022 line-up two days later.

The full tracklisting for the new record is:

1. ‘Silk Chiffon’ (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

2. ‘What I Want’

3. ‘Runner’s High’

4. ‘Home By Now’

5. ‘Kind Of Girl’

6. ‘Handle Me’

7. ‘No Idea’

8. ‘Solid’

9. ‘Anything But Me’

10. ‘Loose Garment’

11. ‘Shooting Star’

Reviewing MUNA’s last album, ‘Saves The World’, NME‘s El Hunt wrote: “Patching up a broken heart and carrying on can feel like a superhero-sized mission: an impossibility on par with saving the world single-handedly.

“And yet, at the heart of ‘Saves the World’ – particularly in moments such as ‘Number One Fan’ – there’s a bright glint of hopefulness that it can be done, a quiet voice whispering that it’s gonna be OK.”