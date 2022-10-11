MUNA, G Flip and Peach PRC join Kylie Minogue on Sydney WorldPride 2023 line-up

American indie-pop trio MUNA and homegrown acts including G Flip and Peach PRC are among the artists who will help close out the first-ever Australian edition of WorldPride when it takes place in Sydney next year.

Following last month’s announcement that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Sydney’s WorldPride Opening Concert next February, organisers have now revealed some of the artists playing its closing concert, dubbed Rainbow Republic, on March 5.

Taking place at the Domain, other acts billed for the “seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing” include Perth queer electro-pop group Alter Boy, plus Vetta Borne, BVT and more to be announced.

Kate Wickett, Chief Executive of Sydney WorldPride, said the closing concert would be the “biggest live music event” that took place as part of WorldPride next year, adding that it was “just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have The Domain rocking this summer”.

For MUNA, it will mark the band’s Australian debut, having released their eponymous third album through Phoebe Bridgers‘ Saddest Factory label earlier this year, after previewing it with queer-positive earworm ‘Silk Chiffon’ in 2021. Co-hosting the event will be both G Flip and Love, Simon actor and singer-songwriter Keiynan Lonsdale. Tickets for Rainbow Republic are on sale now.

“I’m from Melbourne and identify as non-binary so just the fact that WorldPride is in Australia is exciting,” G Flip said of the upcoming event in a statement. “I’m so honoured to be a part of celebrating Pride.”

Peach PRC, who came out earlier this year, added that she was “unbelievably honoured” to be included as part of the line-up for the event, after being “so welcomed into the queer community in the last year or so”.

Minogue will kick off Sydney’s WorldPride celebrations at the Domain on February 24, hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act. Set to run between February 17 and March 5 2023, the full WorldPride programme is set to be revealed in November. Find more information here.