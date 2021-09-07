MUNA return with new single ‘Silk Chiffon’ featuring Phoebe Bridgers

As teased earlier this week, MUNA have returned with a brand new single called ‘Silk Chiffon’, which features their new label boss Phoebe Bridgers.

The track is the LA-based three-piece’s first new material since they announced their signing to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label back in May.

The release of ‘Silk Chiffon’ comes ahead of MUNA supporting Bridgers on her North American ‘Reunion’ tour, which begins tomorrow (September 8).

Advertisement

In a statement, guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson said ‘Silk Chiffon’ is “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to”.

Listen to the new track below. Its official video is set to premiere at 6pm BST tonight.

After the band’s run of dates with Bridgers, they will then open for Kacey Musgraves on her newly announced 2022 US tour dates.

See the band’s full list of tour dates, which also include festival shows, headline dates and a support slot with Bleachers, below:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER 2021

8 – Indianapolis, IN, TCU Amphitheater*

10 – Evanston, IL, SPACE (headline show)

11 – Minneapolis, MN, Surly Field*

12 – Madison, WI, Breese Field*

14 – Detroit, MI, Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre*

15 – Lewiston, NY, Artpark*

17 – Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE*

18 – Columbus, OH, Express Live Outdoor Stage*

19 – Charlotte, NC, Metro Credit Amphitheatre*

21 – Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater*

23 – Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage at the Mann^

25 – New York, NY, Governor’s Ball Festival

25 – New York, NY, Bowery Ballroom (headline show)

26 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*

27 – Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion*

29 – Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (headline show)

JANUARY 2022

19 – St. Paul, MN, Xcel Center#

20 – Chicago, IL, United Center#

21 – Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center#

23 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (headline show)

24 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena#

16 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Arena#

27 – Boston, MA, TD Garden#

FEBRUARY 2022

3 – Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena#

5 – New York, NY, Madison Square Garden#

9 – Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena#

11 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena#

14 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines#

16 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena#

19 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena#

20 – Los Angeles, CA, Staples#

* with Phoebe Bridgers

^ with Bleachers

# with Kacey Musgraves

Reviewing MUNA’s last album, ‘Saves The World’, which came out in 2019, NME wrote: “Patching up a broken heart and carrying on can feel like a superhero-sized mission: an impossibility on par with saving the world single-handedly.

“And yet, at the heart of ‘Saves the World’ – particularly in moments such as ‘Number One Fan’ – there’s a bright glint of hopefulness that it can be done, a quiet voice whispering that it’s gonna be OK.”