MUNA sign to Phoebe Bridgers’ label Saddest Factory Records

MUNA have signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ record label Saddest Factory Records.

The LA-based trio, who released their debut album ‘About U’ in 2017 before dropping its follow-up ‘Saves The World’ in 2019, join Claud on Bridgers’ imprint, which is operating in partnership with Secretly Group’s Dead Oceans.

MUNA, who are comprised of Katie Gavin, Naomi McPherson and Josette Maskin, said in a statement that “Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her. We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars.’

Advertisement

“After much negotiation, she obliged,” they continued. “We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first-born children, as was included in the contract.

Please welcome MUNA to the office. pic.twitter.com/E4z1DvgUmK — Saddest Factory Records (@SaddestFactory) May 19, 2021

“This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music.”

In response to MUNA’s statement, Bridgers said: “I thought they were a boy band.”

Saddest Factory Records’ first album, Claud’s ‘Super Monster’, was released back in February.

Advertisement

Earlier this week Bridgers was announced as one of the headliners at Pitchfork Music Festival 2021. St. Vincent and Erykah Badu will also top the bill, while the likes of Thundercat, Angel Olsen and Animal Collective will perform.