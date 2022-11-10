MUNA to support Lorde on Australian ‘Solar Power’ tour dates

Lorde has announced the opening act for the Australian leg of her ‘Solar Power’ tour: American indie-pop trio MUNA.

The combo had already been confirmed for Lorde’s show in Adelaide – scheduled for Thursday March 16 at Adelaide Oval, with Stellie also booked to perform – which was announced last month as part of the program for this year’s Adelaide Festival. Today (November 10), however, it was revealed that MUNA would join Lorde at her own shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

After the tour kicks off in Brisbane on Wednesday March 8, Lorde will perform two shows each in Melbourne (Friday March 10 and Saturday 11) and Sydney (Monday March 13 and Tuesday 14), before wrapping up in Perth on Saturday March 18. MUNA will not perform on the lattermost date, with their spot being taken by Melbourne artist Laura Jean (who just last week released her sixth album, ‘Amateurs’).

Tickets for all of the shows are on sale now – find them here for Brisbane, here for Adelaide, and here for everywhere else.

Lorde’s Australian ‘Solar Power’ tour was initially slated to go down in March of this year, before being postponed last November. It comes in support of her titular third album, which arrived last August and earned a five-star review from NME’s Rhian Daly.

Lorde’s Australian ‘Solar Power’ tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 8 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Riverstage*

Friday 10 – Naarm/Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl*

Saturday 11 – Naarm/Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl*

Monday 13 – Warrang/Sydney, Aware Super Theatre*

Tuesday 14 – Warrang/Sydney, Aware Super Theatre*

Thursday 16 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Adelaide Oval**

Saturday 18 – Boorloo/Perth, Belvoir Amphitheatre***

* with MUNA

** with MUNA and Stellie

*** with Laura Jean