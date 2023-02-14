Mural of Faithless’ Maxi Jazz unveiled in Crystal Palace

A new mural dedicated to the late Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz has been unveiled in Crystal Palace.

The singer “died peacefully in his sleep” last December, his former bandmates confirmed in a post on social media. He was 65 years old. A private funeral was held in south London on January 27.

As DJ Mag reports, a new art piece in tribute to Jazz – whose real name was Maxwell Fraser – was recently revealed at Crystal Palace Football Club’s stadium, Selhurst Park.

The mural features a close-up red-and-black painting of the frontman’s face alongside the lyric ‘THIS IS MY CHURCH‘ from Faithless’ 1998 single ‘God Is A DJ. Fraser’s stage name appears on the opposite side of his head.

Fans can find the artwork – created in collaboration with British street art collective MurWalls – in the northern corner of the Holmesdale Road Stand of Selhurst Park. Check out the images and videos below.

The Maxi Jazz mural on the wall at Selhurst Park #cpfc pic.twitter.com/dtrFnzInVd — Tom Samuel (@Tjsam1000) February 11, 2023

London, England. Steve Parish, the chairman of Crystal Palace FC, unveils a mural in tribute to the Faithless singer Maxi Jazz at Selhurst Park. Photograph: Micah Crook/PPAUK/Rex/Shutterstock ; Guardian best weekend pictures #maxijazz #tribute #mural #selhurstpark #crystalpalace pic.twitter.com/oneBZu0Ufh — @projectourworld (@projectourworld) February 12, 2023

@CPFC Unveiling of the legend Maxi Jazz tribute in the Holmesdale end 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/u2TMk45aY0 — Ben Fleury🇬🇧⚽️ (@KingB1994) February 11, 2023

Maxi Jazz mural at Selhurst Park You'll always be with us, Maxi ❤️💙 Posted by Crystal Palace Football Club on Friday, February 10, 2023

Born in Brixton, Jazz was a lifelong supporter of Crystal Palace F.C.. He took on a role as an Associate Director of the club back in 2012.

The new mural was officially unveiled last Saturday (February 11), when fans were invited to congregate ahead of Crystal Palace’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Steve Parish, co-owner and chairman of Crystal Palace F.C., was among those in attendance. In a statement, he said: “Maxi was a great man and a wonderful friend, who loved Palace with all his heart.

“I would urge supporters located in the Holmesdale to spend a moment visiting this new mural, which is a fitting tribute to Maxi.”

Last month, Maxi Jazz’s surviving bandmates Sister Bliss and Rollo described him in a social media post as “a man who changed our lives in so many ways” and “a lovely human being with time for everyone and a wisdom that was both profound and accessible”.

“He was a brilliant lyricist, a DJ, a Buddhist , a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius,” they added.

In a separate message, the pair wrote: “We would also like to say a huge thank you all for all the beautiful messages, amazing art and love for Maxi that you have shared. They are hugely appreciated.”