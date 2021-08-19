Murmurmur roar back to life in kaleidoscopic new single ‘Alive’

Melbourne indie-rockers Murmurmur have shared their first chunk of new material in two years, an equally drowsy and driving single titled ‘Alive’.

Produced by Holy Holy guitarist Oscar Dawson, the track stands out with sharp, punchy drum fills, jagged electric guitars and effects-soaked vocals. It’s a notably energetic track for the four-piece, channelling the golden age of ‘70s psych-rock.

It arrives alongside a suitably trippy music video, directed and produced by Nick McKinlay, which you can check out below:

In a press release, the band explained that ‘Alive’ was written based on vocalist/guitarist Will Fletcher’s struggles with insomnia, which have taken a detrimental toll on the frontman’s health over the years.

“Feeling tired is something he’s had to deal with every day,” they said. “He’s always been conscious that his energy levels have been low and that getting on with his day-to-day routine must happen regardless. ‘Alive’ really means – make sure you don’t let tiredness get the better of you, make sure you live your life to the fullest and most of all, have fun.”

Fletcher’s insomnia is said to be a recurring theme on Murmurmur’s forthcoming second EP, ‘Moving Objects’, announced today (August 19) and set for release on November 25 via Inertia. The band recorded the seven-track record in stages throughout 2020, working with Dawson in a variety of “studios, living rooms and bedrooms” in Melbourne.

The full tracklist for Murmurmur’s ‘Moving Objects’ EP is:

1. ‘Marianne’

2. ‘Night Owl’

3. ‘Moving Objects’

4. ‘Alive’

5. ‘Slanted Building On A Hill’

6. ‘Daylight’

7. ‘Lunatic Dancer’