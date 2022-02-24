Muroki announces 2022 Australian tour

Kenyan-New Zealand reggae artist Muroki has announced his first-ever run of international tour dates, heading to Australia next month for a nine-date run of shows.

Five of those dates will see the ‘Wavy’ songster act as the lead support for Benee’s upcoming tour, performing with the fellow Kiwi on the Gold Coast and in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney. In the nine-day gap between those last two shows, Muroki will set out on four of his own gigs along the east coast.

He’ll kick the stint off in Brisbane on Wednesday March 30, playing at the famed Black Bear Lodge. The following night, he’ll play the Sol Bar on the Sunshine Coast, before heading down to Melbourne for a gig at The Workers Club, then back up to Sydney to play The Vanguard.

Advertisement

Tickets for all of the shows (including his dates supporting Benee) are on sale now from Muroki’s website. In a press statement, the artist said: “I’m super excited to be coming to Australia In March and April. This will be my first time playing shows overseas, can’t wait to see y’all there!”

Last year saw Muroki drop his debut EP, ‘Dawn’, as well as two standalone singles – the bubbly ‘Surfin’ in September, and the NASAYA-featuring ‘Still Care’ in November.

Muroki was the first artist signed to Benee’s label, Olive Records, in 2020. He also features on her track ‘All The Time’ from that year’s ‘Hey u x’ album (which scored a four-star review from NME).

Muroki’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Sunday 20 – Gold Coast, HOTA Amphitheatre (w/ Benee)

Tuesday 22 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (w/ Benee)

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (w/ Benee)

Tuesday 29 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (w/ Benee)

Wednesday 30 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Thursday 31 – Sunshine Coast, Sol Bar

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Melbourne, The Workers Club

Wednesday 6 – Sydney, The Vanguard

Thursday 7 – Sydney, Big Top (w/ Benee)