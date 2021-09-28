Muroki longs for home on bubbly new single ‘Surfin’

Raglan, New Zealand singer-songwriter Muroki has shared a summery new single titled ‘Surfin’.

Premiered last night (September 27) on triple j’s Good Nights program, the new track sees Muroki flip the oftentimes debilitating subject of homelessness into a breezy soul-pop jam, singing wistfully about his couch-surfing adventures over a palette of luminous, roots-influenced guitars, silky bass and lively drums.

On the track’s chorus, he sings: “Surfin’ / On the top of your couch / I’m homeless, and my car just broke down / Floatin’ in the middle of town / Gotta keep on surfin’ / ’Til I figure it out.”

Have a listen to ‘Surfin’ below:

Released via Benee’s label Olive Records, ‘Surfin’ comes hot on the heels of Muroki’s te reo Māori single ‘Rehurehu’, which landed earlier in September as part of Waiata Anthems Week. That track itself was a reworking of his February single ‘Wavy’, which served as the lead single for his debut EP ‘Dawn’.

‘Wavy’ became a smash hit in Muroki’s home of New Zealand, racking up over 2million plays on Spotify, peaking at Number Four on the NZ Radio Airplay Chart and becoming the second most Shazamed track in the month of its release.

Last year, Muroki linked up with Benee for the track ‘All The Time’, which appeared on the Auckland-based pop artist’s debut album, ‘Hey u x’.