Murray Matravers on Easy Life’s rise: “If you’re enjoying it and you’re healthy in your mind, that for me is success”

Easy Life‘s Murray Matravers has reflected on the band’s rapid rise so far and their definitions of success.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2023 this weekend, the frontman looked back on what the band have achieved in recent years – including performances on much bigger stages and a rapidly growing fan base – and said they’ve been asking themselves what success looks like.

“If you had of asked me two or three years ago, I would have said, ‘Huge gigs and international critical acclaim and being famous’. But I think, now, it’s definitely not that, and I don’t want that.”

He added that “if you’re happy in what you do, then you’ve smashed it”, and that “if you’re enjoying it, and you’re healthy, and you’re healthy in your mind as well, that for me is success. Because that’s not always been the case”.

Matravers also shared that he’s been doing “a lot of working on myself and trying to figure out that exact question” which has helped him realise that “health and happiness are the most important things”.

Elsewhere, the singer said that Easy Life are working on a new album. To avoid “going completely silent” for a few years, however, the band looked through their “hundreds” of unreleased songs to choose some of their recent singles including ‘ultimate jutsu’.

Matravers said that this approach of putting music out is a way to relieve some of the “pressure”. “I think we’re in a really good place as a band,” he added.

Reviewing Easy Life at London’s Alexandra Palace gig back in February, NME said in a five-star write-up that the “unlikely boyband” threw a “hectic house party”. “The Leicester band’s anthems of perseverance couldn’t be more potent right now,” it added.

The gig followed the cancellation of headline tours Europe and North America due to massive costs.

