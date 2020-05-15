Muse are considering moving back to Devon to write their new album

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed that the band are considering moving back to their sleepy hometown of Teignmouth in Devon to write their next album.

The band formed in Teignmouth in 1994, and gigged heavily around Devon in the years leading up to their 1999 debut album ‘Showbiz’. Frontman Matt Bellamy infamously wrote about his boredom of the town and wanting to leave on their early song ‘Falling Down’, before later paying tribute to Teignmouth and even playing two homecoming shows there in 2009.

Now, Bellamy has said that he, drummer Dom Howard and bassist Chris Wolstenholme have been “chatting” about returning to where it all began to work on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’.

“I like the idea of totally resetting and going back to where we come from,” he told NME from lockdown at his home in LA. “As in, physically moving back to our hometown [Teignmouth, Devon] and getting back to how we used to be at square one. We’re likely to get in the studio next year to make a new album of some kind and then tour after that, depending on the travel restrictions.

“For us, 2020 was always going to be a year to contemplate being off work and off the road. Muse have never done that in the 20-odd years we’ve been going.”

As for other Muse plans, Bellamy said that they might also stage “a special show” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their fan-favourite 2001 album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ next year.

“The fans loved the box set of our early stuff [2019’s NME-Award-winning ‘Origin Of Muse’]. A lot of them said they couldn’t get it, so I’m wondering if we should just make a bunch more.

“If the live scene exists next year, we could do a special show to celebrate it in some way. I wouldn’t be against that. As soon as concerts open up again, Muse will be keen to do something.”

Meanwhile, Bellamy also opened up about his solo recordings, the band’s upcoming live film, and plans to release an album with his supergroup covers band The Jaded Hearts Club.