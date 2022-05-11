Muse recruit Bring Me The Horizon collaborator Dan Lancaster for live band

Muse have recruited British songwriter and Bring Me The Horizon collaborator Dan Lancaster to be part of their live band.

Performing their first major shows of 2022 with two special charity gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith earlier this week, Muse treated fans to new songs and “deep cut” rarities, as well as unveiling a live line-up that features Lancaster on additional synths, keys, percussion and guitar duties. Lancaster also provided mixing duties for their recent single ‘Won’t Stand Down‘.

Lancaster took to Twitter to say that he’d had an “amazing couple of nights playing with Muse”, adding that he was “looking forward to the summer”.

Amazing couple of nights playing with @muse thank you everyone! Looking forward to summer pic.twitter.com/iPBvLK6UOk — Dan Lancaster (@DanJLancaster) May 11, 2022

Alongside his work as a solo artist, Lancaster’s life as a producer and mixer has seen him work on records by the likes of Blink-182, Enter Shikari, Don Broco, Mallory Knox and One OK Rock. He mixed Bring Me The Horizon’s 2015 album ‘That’s The Spirit’, 2019’s’ ‘amo‘ and a number of songs on their ‘POST HUMAN: SURVIVAL HORROR‘ mini album/EP.

Taking to Instagram stories, BMTH’s Jordan Fish shared footage of Lancaster on stage with Muse at Hammersmith Apollo with the caption “I feel like a proud dad”.

Since 2006, this role in Muse’s live band had been filled by former Senseless Things member Morgan Nicholls, who had previously toured with The Streets and collaborated with Gorillaz.

Writing on Twitter earlier this week, Morgan posted: “Wishing MUSE and all their family, friends, crew, management and lovely fans all the very best for the ‘Will Of Th People’ album tour. Sure to be utterly brilliant as always! Going to miss you all… until next time.”

Wishing MUSE and all their family ,friends ,crew , management and lovely fans ,all the very best for the " Will Of Th People" album tour.. sure to be utterly brilliant as always !..Going to miss you all … until next time , lots of Love Morgan ❤️❤️❤️xxx pic.twitter.com/pHycr4SkI7 — Morgan Nicholls (@CaptMorganized) May 9, 2022

As well as surprising fans with rarer, choice cuts from their seminal 2001 album ‘Origin Of Symmetry’, Muse’s opening show at Hammersmith Apollo this week also saw them drop a couple of B-sides into their set.

Described by frontman Matt Bellamy as “back from the dead, from a weird B-side version”, the band then played the rocked-up ‘Grand Omega Bosses Edit’ of ‘Black Holes And Revelations‘ track ‘Assassin’ (which was the B-side to the ‘Knights Of Cydonia’ vinyl release) before the singer told the crowd: “This is the deepest of deep cuts. If anyone knows this, I’ll be very surprised”.

They then performed the instrumental ‘The Gallery’ live for the first time ever since it appeared as a B-side for ‘Bliss’ in 2001 and later ‘The Hullabaloo Soundtrack’ in 2002.

Muse will release their ninth album ‘The Will Of The People’ on August 26.