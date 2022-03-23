Muse’s new album “goes from metal to pop to their first version to an Adele song”

Muse frontman Matt Bellamy has revealed further details of what to expect from the band’s new album ‘Will Of The People’.

Last week, the Teignmouth trio announced the record and shared new single ‘Compliance’.

“A pandemic, new wars in Europe, massive protests and riots, an attempted insurrection, Western democracy wavering, rising authoritarianism, wildfires and natural disasters and the destabilisation of the global order all informed ‘Will Of The People’,” Bellamy said of the new album at the time.

“It has been a worrying and scary time for all of us as the Western empire and the natural world, which have cradled us for so long are genuinely threatened. This album is a personal navigation through those fears and preparation for what comes next.”

Now, he has gone into detail about the sound of the record.

“We’ve always tried to think outside the box,” Bellamy told Apple Music 1. “We’ve never been one particular genre.

“This album goes from metal all the way to pop to my first version to an Adele song… a lot of electronica. It’s like a full…We produced it ourselves. We were analysing everything we’ve done to date. The last song on the album is called ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’. I’m really happy and proud of it. I genuinely think it’s our best album.”

He also said that drummer Dominic Howard has had a lot of input on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Simulation Theory’.

Bellamy added: “I sort of let Dom take the lead a little bit. That’s why this album’s taken two years. Every decision takes like a week for him to come back to us. Normally I just rush everything. With him he’s really slow, takes his time with every decision. I allowed him to make a lot of decisions about what was good and what wasn’t.”

‘Will Of The People’ will be released on August 26 via Warner Records. You can pre-order it here.

Meanwhile, Muse will headline the Isle of Wight Festival in June alongside Lewis Capaldi and Kasabian, with tickets available here.

The three-piece are also set to top the bill at a number of European festivals this summer, including Berlin’s Tempelhof Sounds and Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival.