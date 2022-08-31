Muse’s ‘Will Of The People’ on track to become first UK Number One album with NFT technology

Muse‘s ‘Will Of The People’ is on course to become the first ever UK Number One album that uses NFT (non-fungible token) technology.

The Devon-formed trio’s ninth studio record, which arrived last Friday (August 26), is currently outselling the rest of the Top 10 albums combined, according to the latest update from the Official Charts Company.

Behind Muse in the Top Five is Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House’ (Number Two), Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ (Number Three), Embrace‘s ‘How To Be A Person Like Other People’ (Number Four) and DJ Khaled‘s ‘God Did‘ (Number Five).

Should Matt Bellamy and co. bag the top spot, securing their seventh UK Number One album overall, it would be the first full-length record containing NFT elements to do so.

The NFT version of ‘Will Of The People’ marked the first new format to be added to the official albums chart since it began counting streaming data in 2015. Limited to 1,000 copies globally, Muse’s non-fungible album was made available via the “eco-friendly” NFT platform Serenade.

It came with a downloadable version of ‘WOTP’ – complete with a different sleeve – as high-res FLAC files that Muse had digitally signed. Each of the 1,000 buyers had their names permanently listed on the linked roster of purchasers.

The UK’s Official Charts Company made NFT albums eligible for the charts several months ago but this is the first release where the vendor was approved as a chart-return digital retailer.

Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, explained previously: “Just as vinyl, 8-track, cassette tapes, CDs and even MiniDisc, DCC and DAT have been welcomed into the charts, we will also welcome Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) – and we will be delighted when the first album delivered as an NFT contributes to the chart, with Serenade and Muse leading the way this summer.”

Talbot added: “NFTs are a new, exciting format, the potential for which is only just beginning to be explored and I am sure will play a part in the Official Charts for years to come.”

Last year saw frontman Matt Bellamy release three new songs as NFTs, with one recorded on one of Jeff Buckley‘s guitars.

The official chart rundown will be announced on BBC Radio 1 this Friday (September 2) from 4pm BST.

In a four-star review of ‘Will Of The People’, NME said that the album boasts Muse’s “strongest set of songs for an age”.

“He may have been broad in his previous political swipes, but Bellamy’s ire here locks in step with a growing public mood, bubbling with a very relatable anger toward those who stand in the way of us tackling humanity’s overwhelming crises. ‘The chances are turning, the future is ours‘ he proclaims. Just show us where to enlist.”

Muse are scheduled to embark on a UK stadium tour in May next year. You can find any remaining tickets here and see the full itinerary below.

MAY

27 – Plymouth, Home Park

JUNE

20 – Huddersfield, John Smith’s Stadium

23 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

25 – Milton Keynes, The National Bowl