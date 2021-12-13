Museum Of Modern Electronic Music to open in Frankfurt in April 2022

A museum dedicated to electronic music is finally set to open in Frankfurt next year.

The Museum Of Modern Electronic Music (MOMEM) was due to open in October this year but due to delays as a result of a lack of funding it will now open its doors on April 6, 2022, reports DJ Mag.

The project was first announced in 2015 and was set to open in 2017 through self-funding and was launched by local DJ and club owner Andreas Tomalla.

Advertisement

It was eventually trialled in pop-up form in 2018 before moves were made to officially open the venue this year.

The museum features exhibition rooms, performance areas and installations as well as a library space that will allow people to dig through a vast expanse of electronic music history.

The museum is also described as being “a place to explore, conserve and relive the historical dimensions and influences of Electronic Music”.

The description continues: “A journey from the beginning to the future. A place of continuous movement and transformation, turning from museum into stage into bar into academy. A reactive environment in the heart of Frankfurt. A museum not for visitors but for guests.”

For more information head here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Germany recently banned unvaccinated people from attending gigs.

The move, made in an effort to curb a fourth wave of COVID in the country, means that only those who are fully vaccinated against the disease or have recovered from the virus in the last six months will be allowed in cultural venues, restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.

DJs, festival organisers and music fans are also currently seeking to secure Unesco world heritage status for Berlin’s techno culture amid fears that it will struggle to survive.