Mushroom Group announces podcast series featuring The Teskey Brothers

Series one of Mushroom Group’s first-ever podcast, 180 Grams, will focus on Melbourne soul outfit, The Teskey Brothers, it was announced today (June 23).

The six-part series will examine the making of the band’s second album, ‘Run Home Slow’, and their journey to international acclaim. Listen to the first episode, ‘I bet they can’t do it live’, below:



Named for the weight of a collector’s edition vinyl record, 180 Grams will premiere a new episode each Tuesday for the next six weeks.

Advertisement

Per a press release, Mushroom Group interviewed 32 people for the series, including band members, collaborators and studio personnel. The series is hosted by music journalist Mikey Cahill.

The Teskey Brothers have enjoyed a successful 2020 thus far. The band released their first ARIA #1 album, ‘Live At The Forum’, in May. It was the first Australian live album to top the ARIA charts since ‘AC/DC Live’ in 1992.

The Melbourne soul outfit also led the lineup for The State of Music’s fourth episode on May 22. Hoodoo Gurus, The Angels and Kate Ceberano were among the other artists who performed.

The Teskey Brothers’ song ‘So Caught Up’ earned them a first-place prize at the 2019 International Songwriting Competition. The winners of the competition were announced in May.

Speaking to NME Australia earlier in the year, guitarist Sam Teskey noted that good things are in the pipeline for the future, post-pandemic.

“There’s going to be just an influx of amazing creativity and I think we’re probably going to really pioneer and break through some huge musical barriers, as a creative collective,” he said.

Advertisement

“I think that’s [one] of the positive things to look at during this time.”