Music and entertainment world reacts to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister

Figures from the world of music and entertainment have been sharing their reactions to Liz Truss becoming the new Prime Minister of the UK.

Truss will succeed Boris Johnson on Tuesday (September 6) and become the nation’s third female leader after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

She won the contest by 81,326 votes (57 per cent) to Sunak’s 60,399 (43 per cent).

Truss said it is an “honour to be elected” as she thanked her party for organising “one of the longest job interviews in history”.

The new Prime Minister now faces the immediate challenge of coming up with a package of support to households across the country over the current cost of living crisis driven by soaring energy bills.

Comedian John Cleese was one of the first to react to her appointment with a mockingly scathing tweet stating: “Liz Truss says that it’s an honour to be elected leader of the Conservative party. No it isn’t.”

Joe Lycett, who yesterday (September 4) jokingly trolled Liz Truss on a BBC politics show, addressed her victory with a similar sarcastic comment today. “Yes @trussliz absolutely smashed it babe!!!” he quipped.

Comedian Omid Djalili was also scathing in his assessment of the appointment in the wake of the cost of living crisis.

“The Tory leadership election was essentially a choice for the party voters between a punch in the throat or an iron bar into the bollocks. Congratulations Liz Truss,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite drew attention to a controversial tweet Truss posted in tribute to sex offender Jimmy Saville following his death in 2011. “Reminder that our new prime minister hasn’t deleted this tweet,” he added.

Ahead of her victory, Sleaford Mods were also critical of her impending step up to Prime Minister.

“Everything looks like Liz Truss. It’s here. The next waste of everything is here,” the band wrote.

Elsewhere, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer congratulated Truss on her appointment but added: “After 12 years of the Tories all we have to show for it is low wages, high prices, and a Tory cost of living crisis. Only Labour can deliver the fresh start our country needs.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Truss on her “decisive win”.

He added: “I know she has the right plan to tackle the cost of living crisis, unite our party and continue the great work of uniting and levelling up our country. Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent.”

Truss’ victory comes weeks after Johnson resigned following the resignations of Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and over 50 other Conservative MPs.

It came after Johnson apologised for appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, despite knowing about a 2019 investigation into inappropriate behaviour made against Pincher.