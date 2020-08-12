News Film News

Music and entertainment world react to Kamala Harris becoming Joe Biden’s running mate

Harris is on the ticket with the Democratic presidential nominee for November's election

By Sam Moore
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (Picture: Scott Olson/Getty)

Numerous figures from the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have reacted to Kamala Harris being chosen by Joe Biden to be his running mate for November’s US presidential election.

The California Senator will be on the ticket with Biden in the November 3 election, with Harris being the first Black woman and South Asian American vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

Biden described Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants” in a post on Twitter yesterday (August 11).

Harris said she was “honoured” to join Biden on the ticket, saying that she’ll “do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief”.

Former President Barack Obama said that Harris “is more than prepared for the job”, adding: “This is a good day for our country. Let’s go win this thing.” Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders also welcomed Harris’ inclusion on the Biden ticket — you can see their posts below.

From the worlds of music and entertainment, the likes of Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman all celebrated Harris’ nomination. You can see a selection of the reactions to Harris becoming the Democrats’ vice presidential nominee below.

https://twitter.com/cher/status/1293289466954567680

View this post on Instagram

HISTORY 🙏🏼 CONGRATS KAMALA

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Last night’s confirmation that Biden had picked Harris to be his running mate followed on from an open letter signed by over 100 prominent Black male figures — including Diddy, Timbaland and Ty Dolla $ign — calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to select a Black woman as his running mate.

