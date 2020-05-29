Music From The Home Front live album announced for release

The Music From The Home Front ANZAC Day concert will be released as a double album, featuring the performances of DMA’S, Kevin Parker, Tim Minchin and many more.

The concert was recorded and broadcast by Mushroom Group last month on ANZAC Day (April 25) both in honour of the day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was conceptualised by Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski, with help from Jimmy Barnes.

The 27-track release is bookended by a welcome speech from Gudinski, and a performance of ‘The Last Post’ on bugle by James Morrison. Exclusive performances from Parker, DMA’S, Crowded House, Tones And I and an original collaboration between Missy Higgins and Minchin all feature.

The album will receive a double CD and digital release on June 19. A numbered triple 180g vinyl gatefold release will arrive on July 31, though that date is subject to change. Every triple vinyl pre-ordered will be personally signed by Gudinski.

“We had just nine days to pull together Music From the Home Front. A show this big should take months,” Gudinski said in a press release.

“I am so proud of the results, humbled by the reaction to our incredible musical talent, and now so pleased to bring you this album to commemorate that special night.”

All proceeds from the new album will go towards music crisis charity Support Act. Pre-orders are open here – a full tracklist is below:

‘Music From The Home Front’ – Various Artists Tracklist

1. Michael Gudinski – ‘Welcome Speech’

2. Jimmy Barnes – ‘Working Class Man’ (feat. Diesel)

3. Ben Lee – ‘We’re All In This Together’ (feat. Jack River & Lime Cordiale)

4. The Wiggles – ‘Handwashing Song’

5. Tones And I – ‘Forever Young’

6. Mark Seymour – ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ (feat. James Reyne & Hannah and Eva Seymour)

7. James Reyne – ‘Reckless’ (feat. Mark Seymour)

8. John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew & Archie Roach – ‘I Was Only 19 (A Walk In The Light Green)’

9. Bliss n Eso – ‘Moments’ (feat. Kate Ceberano & Vince Harder)

10. Crowded House – ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

11. Dean Lewis – ‘Be Alright’

12. Paul Kelly – ‘Every Day My Mother’s Voice’ (feat. Jess Hitchcock)

13. The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’

14. Jon Stevens, Andrew Farriss & Isabella Manfredi – ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

15. Delta Goodrem & Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

16. Vance Joy – ‘Lay It On Me (Smartphone Isolation Version)’

17. Missy Higgins & Tim Minchin – ‘Carry You’

18. G Flip – ‘About You’

19. DMA’S – ‘Better Be Home Soon’

20. Lee Kernaghan – ‘Spirit Of The Anzacs’ (feat. Amy and George Sheppard & Jon Stevens)

21. Shane Howard – ‘Solid Rock’ (feat. Vika & Linda, Emma Donovan, Troy Cassar-Daley & William Barton)

22. Guy Sebastian – ‘Battle Scars’

23. Birds Of Tokyo & West Australian Symphony Orchestra – ‘Unbreakable’

24. Vera Blue – ‘Regular Touch’

25. Jack River – ‘Fool’s Gold’

26. Jimmy Barnes & Ian Moss – ‘When The War Is Over’ (feat. The Barnes Family)

27. James Morrison – ‘The Last Post’