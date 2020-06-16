Music From The Home Front to be rebroadcast this month

Music From The Home Front, a livestream concert first aired on ANZAC Day, will receive an encore broadcast on June 22. The concert, conceived by Mushroom Group head Michael Gudinski, commemorated both ANZAC Day and frontline workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second broadcast will be screened on Nine from 9-10.20pm AEST, immediately after The Voice. Viewers can also stream the performance on 9Now.

The concert’s lineup featured a group of Australian and New Zealand artists, including Kevin Parker, Courtney Barnett, G Flip and Delta Goodrem. According to The Music Network, the original broadcast garnered just under 1.5million Australian viewers on April 25.

Advertisement

The livestream will also be available to purchase in CD and digital formats on June 19. A numbered, triple 180g coloured vinyl gatefold release personally signed by Gudinski is also slated to arrive on July 31. All proceeds from album sales will go directly towards crisis relief charity Support Act.

Music From The Home Front – Various Artists tracklist

1. Michael Gudinski – ‘Welcome Speech’

2. Jimmy Barnes – ‘Working Class Man’ (feat. Diesel)

3. Ben Lee – ‘We’re All In This Together’ (feat. Jack River & Lime Cordiale)

4. The Wiggles – ‘Handwashing Song’

5. Tones And I – ‘Forever Young’

6. Mark Seymour – ‘Throw Your Arms Around Me’ (feat. James Reyne & Hannah and Eva Seymour)

7. James Reyne – ‘Reckless’ (feat. Mark Seymour)

8. John Schumann and The Vagabond Crew & Archie Roach – ‘I Was Only 19 (A Walk In The Light Green)’

9. Bliss n Eso – ‘Moments’ (feat. Kate Ceberano & Vince Harder)

10. Crowded House – ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’

11. Dean Lewis – ‘Be Alright’

12. Paul Kelly – ‘Every Day My Mother’s Voice’ (feat. Jess Hitchcock)

13. The Rubens – ‘Live In Life’

14. Jon Stevens, Andrew Farriss & Isabella Manfredi – ‘Never Tear Us Apart’

15. Delta Goodrem & Colin Hay – ‘Down Under’

16. Vance Joy – ‘Lay It On Me (Smartphone Isolation Version)’

17. Missy Higgins & Tim Minchin – ‘Carry You’

18. G Flip – ‘About You’

19. DMA’S – ‘Better Be Home Soon’

20. Lee Kernaghan – ‘Spirit Of The Anzacs’ (feat. Amy and George Sheppard & Jon Stevens)

21. Shane Howard – ‘Solid Rock’ (feat. Vika & Linda, Emma Donovan, Troy Cassar-Daley & William Barton)

22. Guy Sebastian – ‘Battle Scars’

23. Birds Of Tokyo & West Australian Symphony Orchestra – ‘Unbreakable’

24. Vera Blue – ‘Regular Touch’

25. Jack River – ‘Fool’s Gold’

26. Jimmy Barnes & Ian Moss – ‘When The War Is Over’ (feat. The Barnes Family)

27. James Morrison – ‘The Last Post’