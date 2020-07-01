Music groups announce launch of Australian Live Music Business Council

A new industry body, known as the Australian Live Music Business Council (ALMBC) has launched today (July 2). The association looks to represent smaller Australian music enterprises and more than 65,000 jobs.

The ALMBC aims to support behind-the-scenes industry members, including managers, venues, promoters, artists, designers, publicists, security, music technicians and roadies, among others.

The council has been created as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Australian music and live entertainment sectors. According to a press statement, it will “advocate on behalf of the ‘backstage’ voices in the live music supply chain who play a vital role providing the infrastructure to nurture and expose talent for the entire music economy”.

Spearheaded by Select Music’s Stephen Wade, members of the ALMBC include ALH Group, Oztix and Untitled Group, all of which have “identified a strong need for the voices of Australian small to medium businesses across the live music industry to be heard as the road to COVID-19 recovery is mapped”.

“COVID has shown just how important a collective approach is in times of crisis and the Australian Live Music Business Council fills that gap,” said Wade.

“The formation of the ALMBC now gives a coordinated voice to the thousands of small and medium businesses working at the coalface of Australia’s essential night economy, representing the long-tail of shows, venues and events that underpin Australian commerce and culture.”

Recognising the current challenges within the industry, the ALMBC has waived joining fees for its initial six months. Find out more here.

The new industry body announcement comes just a week after the Federal Government unveiled a $250million arts relief package in order to revitalise the struggling arts sector in light of COVID-19.