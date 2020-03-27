Music industry professionals offer services to medical community during pandemic

Members of Australia’s live music industry are offering up their services in a bid to provide relief to the medical community as disruptions continue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As first reported by The Music, representatives from the live music sector have submitted a letter to state and federal government departments calling for them to use the industry’s resources to help health departments and medical professionals with temporary medical facilities.

The proposal, called the Emergency Temporary Medical Clinic Proposal, asks government officials to explore ways in which they could work to assist both medical and entertainment bodies, given that both industries have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Howard Freeman, founder of welfare support organisation CrewCare said in the letter: “[Entertainment industry] professionals transform places of one use to another use everyday of their working lives.”

“We have niche skill sets, abilities and resources available unlike any other industries that could relieve the pressure on the public health and infrastructure system.

“Engineers, riggers, drivers, caterers, AC specialists, temporary structure suppliers, flooring and ground protection, electrical works, plumbing works, safety officers, furnishings, labour companies, security companies, sanitation and medical staff to name but a few,” Freeman wrote.

“Our industry is competent and experienced in transforming sites from one purpose into another entirely. This process and the people involved are used to short timeframes, strict budgets, relentless hours, all conditions, always altering guidelines. WE deliver.”

The letter also points to other countries around the world, including Thailand and the US, who have set up mobile clinics to help cope with the pandemic, and suggests possible locations in Australia.