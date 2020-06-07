Music, film and TV production cleared to restart in California on June 12

California Governor Gavin Newsom has given the green light for music, film and television production to resume in Hollywood.

The new guidelines were announced on Friday (May 5) as the state begins transition into Stage 3 of its coronavirus response, allowing the re-opening of some “higher-risk workplaces” – including recording studios and film sets.

“Music, TV and film production may resume in California, recommended no sooner than June 12, 2020, and subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations following their review of local epidemiological data,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The new guidance indicates that local authorities will be able to make discretionary calls on the perceived safety of re-opening production studios, with potential factors including “cases per 100,000 population, rate of test positivity, and local preparedness to support a health care surge”.

The statement stressed any such changes would also remain contingent on adherence to strict safety protocols: “Back office staff and management should adhere to Office Workspace guidelines published by the California Department of Public Health and the California Department of Industrial Relations, to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.”

Earlier in the year (April 16), Newsom had suggested that live music shows may not be able to be held in the US state until a coronavirus vaccine has been developed.

“The prospect of mass gatherings is negligible at best until we get to herd immunity and we get to a vaccine,” the governor said at a press briefing.

“So large-scale events that bring in hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands of strangers, all together across every conceivable difference, health and otherwise, is not in the cards based upon our current guidelines and current expectations.”