Music Victoria Awards announce three new 2020 award categories

The annual Music Victoria Awards will make its return later this year with three new and updated award categories.

This year, a new category entitled the Outstanding Woman in Music Award will be added, recognising the achievements of performers, crew behind the scenes, industry professionals and management staff. The recipient of the award will be voted by the Music Victoria Board.

For the first time in its history, the Awards will present a new industry-voted category for Best Producer, as well as the merging of Best Male and Best Female Musician awards to become the public-voted award for Best Musician. All nominees will be revealed in October during Melbourne Music Week.

All nominations for best album, song and individual genre awards must be taken from music released between September 1 2019 and June 30 2020, in order to align the Awards with the previous financial year. Submissions for each award category are now open until 5pm, July 20, and are available to Music Victoria members. Find more information about eligibility and the full list of award categories here.

“It’s been an incredibly tough year for the industry, but also a year where community spirit, ingenuity, and resilience have really come to the fore,” said Music Victoria Awards Event Producer Laura Imbruglia in a statement.

“The Victorian music community has so much to be proud of, and I encourage everyone to get involved with the Awards through submissions, voting and the event itself.”