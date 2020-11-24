Music Victoria Awards nominees showcased in this weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid has partnered with the Music Victoria Awards for this weekend’s event, presenting a lineup of artists nominated for the awards this year.

Artists featured in this weekend’s Isol-Aid lineup include Karate Boogaloo, Kee’ahn, Nat Vazer, Simona Castricum and more. These four acts are all up for either public-voted or industry-voted awards at the forthcoming ceremony.

The 36th edition of Isol-Aid will kick off from 2.15pm AEDT this Saturday (November 28). As always, performances are free to view but donations are encouraged.

The second half of the Music Victoria Awards will take place on December 9 at the Melbourne Recital Centre, following a live-streamed component last month. Castricum, along with Alice Skye, Elizabeth and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, are all set to perform at the December ceremony.

Last weekend’s instalment of Isol-Aid celebrated Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, with a lineup including Alex Lahey, Emily Wurramara, Gordon Koang and L-FRESH The LION, among others.

Last week, Isol-Aid founder Emily Ulman took home the Done Good Award at the 2020 J Awards.

“We wanted to give musicians a platform who didn’t have a place to play,” Ulman told triple j at the time.

“It was supposed to be a one-off…. and the first one went so well we decided to keep going.”