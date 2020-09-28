Music Victoria Awards to return with double-event ceremony

The annual Music Victoria Awards will be returning in 2020, split between a live-streamed event next month and an in-person ceremony later this year.

The online component, streaming from 8pm on Thursday October 8, will award a third of the 21 industry-voted awards, as well as reveal the Music Victoria Hall of Fame inductees. Categories announced on the night will include Best Festival, Best Venue and the inaugural Outstanding Woman in Music Award. Nominees for the remaining award categories will also be revealed during the ceremony.

The livestream can be viewed from Music Victoria’s YouTube channel or website. This is the Music Victoria Awards’ first-ever exclusive online event.

On December 9, the second component of the ceremony will be held at the Melbourne Recital Centre. During the in-person event, the remaining categories will be handed out, including a range of genre-based act and album awards, and the Archie Roach Foundation Award, which recognises an emerging First Nations act.

Similar to previous years, members of the public will be permitted to vote on a number of categories including Best Album, Best Band, Best Song and Best Musician. Voting for all public-voted categories will open on Thursday October 8.

Last year’s winners of the Music Victoria Awards included Courtney Barnett, The Teskey Brothers, Paul Kelly, G Flip, Sui Zhen, Sampa The Great and Tones And I.