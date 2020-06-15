Music Victoria to host two industry forums on post-pandemic recovery

Music Victoria will host two public conferences on June 16 and 17 to discuss how the industry can recover after COVID-19. The panels will discuss two topics over Zoom: venues and touring.

Both talks are free to view, but virtual tickets must be booked beforehand. A Zoom meeting link will be sent out to attendees prior to the event.

On June 16, the panel will discuss the prospect of how venues can adhere to social distancing guidelines and still return a profit. 170 Russell booker Ben Thompson will moderate the panel, with Kira Puru and a host of other venue owners, bookers and agents to speak. The talk will run from 6-7.30pm AEST. You can register your interest for the meeting here.

Advertisement

On June 17, Live Music Office project officer Lucy Joseph will moderate the panel discussing the future of touring in Australia. Guest speakers for the night include a range of promoters from multiple live music agencies. Once again, the talk will run from 6-7.30pm AEST. You can secure your spot for the meeting here.

In related news, Music Victoria is offering free annual memberships until the end of the current financial year (June 30). Membership benefits include discounts on advertising, merchandise production, studio hire and more. The complete list of benefits can be found on the organisation’s website.