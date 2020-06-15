Music Victoria to host two industry forums on post-pandemic recovery

Music Victoria will host two public conferences on June 16 and 17 to discuss how the industry can recover after COVID-19. The panels will discuss two topics over Zoom: venues and touring.
Both talks are free to view, but virtual tickets must be booked beforehand. A Zoom meeting link will be sent out to attendees prior to the event.
On June 16, the panel will discuss the prospect of how venues can adhere to social distancing guidelines and still return a profit. 170 Russell booker Ben Thompson will moderate the panel, with Kira Puru and a host of other venue owners, bookers and agents to speak. The talk will run from 6-7.30pm AEST. You can register your interest for the meeting here.
View this post on Instagram
On Tuesday next week, as part of @leapsandboundsmusicfest, Music Victoria presents Recovery After Covid-19 – Venues: How can venues start preparing for live shows that can maintain social distancing yet return a profit? Are bands and fans ready for live music? Join a panel of experts who will discuss what live music in @cityofyarra will look like post-lockdown. Speakers: Ben Thompson – @170russellvenue Liam Matthews – @theoldbar Jas Moore – @iheardawhisper, @thegasometer Rebecca Young – @collectiveartistsau @kirapuru – Artist Sally Mather – @forummelbourne RSVP to secure your spot on Zoom (link in our bio)
On June 17, Live Music Office project officer Lucy Joseph will moderate the panel discussing the future of touring in Australia. Guest speakers for the night include a range of promoters from multiple live music agencies. Once again, the talk will run from 6-7.30pm AEST. You can secure your spot for the meeting here.
View this post on Instagram
On Wednesday next week, as part of @leapsandboundsmusicfest, Music Victoria presents Recovery After Covid-19 – Touring: How can promoters, festivals, agents and artists prepare for the post-COVID world, and remain agile to the touring landscape that is constantly evolving? Speakers: Lucy Joseph – @livemusicoffice Matt Walters – @parlourgigs Guven Yilmaz – @vitamusicgroup Emily York – @pennydropp Nicholas Greco – @untitledgroupau RSVP to secure your spot on Zoom (link in our bio)
In related news, Music Victoria is offering free annual memberships until the end of the current financial year (June 30). Membership benefits include discounts on advertising, merchandise production, studio hire and more. The complete list of benefits can be found on the organisation’s website.