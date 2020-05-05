Music Victoria offers free memberships for the entire state

Music Victoria, Victoria’s leading body for music industry representation, has announced its annual membership is free for the entire state, from now until the end of the current financial year (June 30).

The body, which provides advocacy on behalf of the music industry, is aiming to offer support to the struggling Victorian music sector during the coronavirus pandemic.

Member benefits include discounts on advertising, merchandise production, studio hire and more. You can find the complete list of membership benefits here.

Individuals, bands and/or businesses will be able to sign up for memberships, which typically range from $33 to $440, depending on type.

“Music Victoria has spoken with many of you over the last six weeks, and we know how much you are suffering — mentally and financially — because of lost income, social disconnection and the closure of our beloved venues and creative spaces,” said CEO of Music Victoria, Patrick Donovan, per a press statement.

“With the free membership offer, we are opening our arms up to all of you, so we work through the crisis together and plan on how we can come out of it stronger and capitalise on opportunities in the new landscape.”

As a non-for-profit organisation, Music Victoria is completely reliant on the financial support of its members. However, the body notes that during this period of time “no one is left behind and everyone can access Music Victoria’s services”.