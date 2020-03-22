A musician has used his skills to to turn Nirvana‘s ‘Stay Away’ into a coronavirus-related public service announcement.

The artist, who on YouTube goes by the name Urian Hackney, films himself playing the different parts of the song on drums, guitar, and bass – and also does his best gravelly voiced Kurt Cobain impression.

He rewords the lyrics, including “Wipe every surface clean (I sanitise!) / Stock up on rice and beans (I sanitise!)” at the verse, and “stay inside” at the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Stay Away’ appears on Nirvana’s breakthrough 1991 album ‘Nevermind’. The original song lyrics end with the line “God is gay”, which is the same phrase a teenage Cobain was arrested for after he was found spray-painting it on various trucks in his hometown of Aberdeen, Washington.

Hackney isn’t the only musician using the coronavirus pandemic to entertain and inform people. Neil Diamond today (March 22) changed the lyrics to his hit ‘Sweet Caroline’ to educate people on how to slow the spread of the virus.

Dozens of other musicians have been hosting live streams in the last week to keep fans entertained while self-isolating at home. The likes of Christine And The Queens, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, U2’s Bono and Yungblud have broadcasted performances from their homes or studios.

See NME’s list and deep-dive into the rise of virtual gigs during the coronavirus crisis here.