Musicians speak out on World Mental Health Day: “Talk to someone”

Musicians have spoken out on World Mental Health Day, sharing messages of support and advice on where to get help if needed.

Artists including Liam Gallagher, Selena Gomez, Frank Turner, Bros frontman Matt Goss, and Frightened Rabbit have been sharing messages on social media about the importance of speaking openly about mental health issues.

Gallagher today (October 10) shared a poignant new video for ‘Too Good For Giving Up’ and teamed up with mental health charity Talk Club, which was founded by Ben Akers after he lost his childhood best friend, Steve Yates, to suicide in 2014.

He also messaged Louis Tomlinson on Twitter, writing: “Yes Louis, it’s LG. How are you feeling? Out of 10? It’s good to talk,” before he tagged Talk Club, World Mental Health Day and his new music vid.

Gomez meanwhile, shared a trailer for her forthcoming Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me and tweeted: “Every breath, a breakthrough.”

Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus https://t.co/h8bkDd9mmV pic.twitter.com/2D4HixbCjL — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 10, 2022

The film is set to chart the singer and actress’ rise to fame, including her battles with Lupus and anxiety and depression.

Elsewhere Turner wrote: “Remembering the lost. Am not and will never be an expert on this stuff, but if you need to talk to someone, please do. More people will care and listen than you’re telling yourself right now. Look after yourself.”

Frightened Rabbit also reminded people to “talk to someone”, while the Tiny Changes charity set up by Scott Hutchison’s family after he passed away in May 2018 after taking his own life and years of battling depression, also posted a message.

7/7 Not only #WorldMentalHealthDay, but into the future… together, we'll make tiny changes to earth IS ANYBODY THERE?

IS ANYBODY LISTENING?

I’M FRIGHTENED FOR OUR FUTURE

I THINK YOU FEEL THE SAME

CAN WE SWITCH ON THE LIGHTS?

TURN UP THE VOLUME

ILLUMINATE OUR ANXIETY

TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/b1osSlchvG — Tiny Changes (@tinychanges) October 10, 2022

#WorldMentalHealthDay

I say this often, remember to call your strongest friend. And, always #BeKind Sending love. ❤️ — Matt Goss (@mattgoss) October 10, 2022

Today is World Mental Health Awareness Day, please remember to be kind to yourself and others. Here's Jeff having some time with Rosie the dog, who he loves to bits 🐕 #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #bekind pic.twitter.com/3yIFFn2XPE — Big Jeff Johns Art (@BigJeffJohnsArt) October 10, 2022

Todays #WorldMentalHealthDay As we enter probably the toughest winter in our lifetime, it's important now, more than ever before, to pause: Check in on yourself. Check in on your family and friends. Mental health is as important as your physical health. Take care of yourself. — Sacha Lord (@Sacha_Lord) October 10, 2022

Earlier this year, 85 per cent of British people said music was vital to maintaining their mental health, according to a survey.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: