mxmtoon announces first-ever Australian and New Zealand tour for 2022

mxmtoon (aka Maia) has announced her first run of shows on Australian and New Zealand soil, with a four-date tour slated for October.

She’ll kick things off in Melbourne on Tuesday October 4, where she’ll play tracks from her forthcoming second album, ‘Rising’, at the Recital Centre. She’ll then take to the stage in Sydney, playing the Factory Theatre on Thursday October 6, before wrapping up that Sunday (October 9) at The Triffid in Brisbane. Kiwi fans will be able to catch Maia on Tuesday October 11, with the sole Aotearoan show booked in at Auckland’s Tuning Fork.

Tickets for the run go on sale at 11am local time this Friday (April 1), with a presale starting at the same time a day prior (March 31). More details on that can be found via the Secret Sounds website.

A press release today (March 29) saw Maia share a message for her fans Down Under, writing: “i’m so excited to be able to come to australia this october! i’ve been wanting to play shows there for so long and it feels crazy that it’s finally able to happen. i am scared of the bugs though, i heard they are really big, so i may need some help :)”

‘Rising’ is due out on May 6 via AWAL. It’ll land as Maia’s second album under the mxmtoon moniker – following ‘The Masquerade’ in 2019 – but serves more as a follow-up to the pop artist’s pair of 2020 EPs, ‘Dawn’ and ‘Dusk’. In a four-star review, NME’s El Hunt called the former Maia’s “most substantial record yet”.

Thus far, Maia has shared two singles from ‘Rising’ – ‘Mona Lisa’ back in February, and ‘Sad Disco’ last Thursday.

In today’s presser, she nodded to ‘Sad Disco’ as a spiritual sequel to the ‘Masquerade’ cut ‘Prom Dress’, explaining that “in a way, it feels like an answer to the girl who wrote ‘Prom Dress’ in the first place, serving as a reminder that she isn’t stuck on the floor with tears streaming down her face forever, but that she’ll grow up, and the loneliness she sometimes feels won’t define her”.

mxmtoon’s 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Tuesday 4 – Melbourne, Recital Centre

Thursday 6 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Sunday 9 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Tuesday 11 – Auckland, The Tuning Fork