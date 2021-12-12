My Chemical Romance add new dates to 2023 Australian tour

My Chemical Romance have added three new dates to their 2023 run of Australian shows, effectively doubling the slate announced earlier this year.

With the addition of a second show in Brisbane, the tour is now slated to kick off on Monday March 13, 2023. Melbourne’s second date is booked in for Thursday March 16, while a new show for Sydney fans will wrap the tour up on Monday March 20.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale at 12pm local time this Wednesday (December 15), with a Live Nation presale running between 3pm tomorrow (December 14) and 11am on Wednesday. More details for that can be found on Live Nation’s website.

My Chemical Romance were initially due to hit Australian shores next year, but last month, it was announced the tour would be postponed by an entire year. It was the second time their Australian comeback had been delayed, after they were scheduled to headline the third annual Download Festival in Melbourne and Sydney in 2020.

The band reunited in 2019, after initially disbanding in 2013. They kicked off their reunion with a show at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, which racked up $1.5million in revenue. The group’s last album was their 2010 LP ‘Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’.

My Chemical Romance’s last performance in Australia was at the 2012 instalment of now-defunct festival Big Day Out, the line-up of which also included Kanye West and Soundgarden.

My Chemical Romance’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 11 – Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs

Monday 13 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 14 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 16 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Friday 17 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 19 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

Monday 20 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena