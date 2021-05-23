My Chemical Romance announce 2022 Australian arena tour

My Chemical Romance have announced an arena tour of Australia in March 2022.

The news comes over a year following the cancellation of the emo legends’ ill-fated 2020 tour of Australia, where they were scheduled to headline the third annual Download Festival in Melbourne and Sydney. Both cities are on the itinerary for next year’s arena run, in addition to a third show in Brisbane.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale on the band’s official website on Thursday May 27 at 12pm. An exclusive presale for My Live Nation members will run for 24 hours starting 11am the day prior.

Notably, 2022 marks ten years since the last time My Chemical Romance played in Australia, performing at the 2012 Big Day Out festival alongside headliners Kanye West and Soundgarden.

Following their initial disbandment in 2013, My Chemical Romance reunited and made their triumphant return to the spotlight in 2019. Their first show in almost eight years, an instant sell-out at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossed a record-breaking $1.5million, making it the venue’s most profitable event to date.

Earlier this month, the band confirmed that all of their 2021 tour dates, which were already rescheduled from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been pushed back another year. “We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe,” the band said at the time, confirming new dates for shows in New Zealand, the UK, Europe and North America.

Recently, frontman Gerard Way said the reunion show was the “most fun” he’s ever had playing with My Chemical Romance.

“Something that I tried to do, and this was conscious, was relinquish some control,” he said. “I think about control a lot, and in the years since the band broke up I’ve really examined control in all of its forms.”

Elsewhere, guitarist Frank Iero said he “can’t wait” to get back on stage with the band.

Last October, Way sparked rumours of new My Chemical Romance material in a cryptic Instagram post. Their most recent studio album, ‘Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys’, was released in 2010.

My Chemical Romance’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Monday 14 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Thursday 17 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 19 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena