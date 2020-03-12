My Chemical Romance have officially announced they will postpone their upcoming Japanese tour dates due to the coronavirus outbreak, after a leaked statement circulated earlier today (March 12).

Per their Twitter statement, the band had originally intended to wait to make the announcement until they had confirmed alternative dates, but “somehow word got out before that”.

Advertisement

“The promoter of our Japan shows suggested that we postpone the shows in Japan for the safety of the public, and we are heeding that advice,” the band wrote.

“Please know we are working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon. We are terribly sad to postpone, and even more distressed about what is happening the world over.”

The leaked and unverified version of the statement claimed ticketholders will be able to attend the dates the band are rescheduling with the original tickets. This was not mentioned or confirmed in My Chemical Romance’s official statement.

The band were set to play a headline show and appear at Download and Dirty Honey festivals on March 28, 29 and 31 respectively in Japan. The Australian leg of Download Festival is currently still set to go ahead on March 20 and 21 in Melbourne and Sydney respectively. Festival organisers in Japan or Australia have yet to comment.

My Chemical Romance also have extensive UK, European, and US dates plotted up until October this year.