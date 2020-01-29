News Music News

My Chemical Romance share epic short film ‘A Summoning’ as they announce 2020 US tour

Emo rockers hit the road later this year

Nick Reilly
My Chemical Romance reunion
My Chemical Romance CREDIT: Pooneh Ghana

My Chemical Romance have shared a cinematic short film called ‘A Summoning’ to announce details of their anticipated US tour.

After teasing their latest announcement earlier this week, the returning emo-rockers shared the new ten minute clip on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon (January 29).

The short film tells the story of a teenager attempting to summon spirits using a pentagram, before things take a sinister turn as he is pursued by a gang of masked villains.

Advertisement

We see the teenage boy heading into a room of vampires, before eventually ending up in a chapel – where several callbacks to MCR’s eclectic past are present. The couple from the cover of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ are seen standing at the altar, alongside a cameo from the dancer who famously featured in the band’s video for ‘Helena’.

Further references to the band’s past are seen as the boy heads into the scene of the 2011 video for ‘Na Na Na’, taken from fourth album ‘Danger Days’.

It eventually concludes with the boy triumphing over the group of hooded goons and standing in Los Angeles’ forum, before their tour dates are listed.

However, it offers no new signs of new music, despite fans of the band noticing that Shazam has begun recognising ‘An Offering’ as a single.

Advertisement

Check their US tour dates in full below.

My Chemical Romance US tour dates

September 2020

9 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
11 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul
12 – Riot Fest, Chicago
14 –  Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
15 – TD Garden, Boston
17 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn
18 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
20 – Music Midtown, Atlanta
22 – Prudential Center, Newark
26 – BB&T Center, Sunrise
29 – Toyota Center, Houston
30 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

OCTOBER
02 – Pepsi Center, Denver
04 – Tacoma Dome, Washington
06 – Oakland Arena, Oakling
08 – The Forum, Los Angeles
10 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento
11 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.