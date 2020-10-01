My Chemical Romance are releasing special colour vinyl editions of their last three albums

My Chemical Romance are releasing their last three studio albums on a series of special colour vinyl.

Partnering with Urban Outfitters for the release, the three MCR albums in question are ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ (released in June 2004), ‘The Black Parade’ (October 2006) and ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ (November 2010).

‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ is presented on a deep red vinyl, while ‘The Black Parade’ is printed on a grey LP. The ‘Danger Days…’ vinyl is purple — you can see all three albums below.

Advertisement

Pre-order is set to begin soon on the Urban Outfitters US website, but it is currently unclear whether these special MCR releases will be made available in the UK and other countries.

My Chemical Romance’s much-anticipated live comeback has been delayed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. You can check out their rescheduled tour dates below.

June 2021

15 – St. Austell, Eden Project

17 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

19 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

20 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK

22 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

July 2021

2 – Prague Rocks

4 – Bologna Sonic Park Festival

6 – Bonn Kunst!rasen

7 – Bonn Kunst!rasen

9 – Kiev U Park Live

11 – Moscow Park Live Festival

12 – St Petersburg Ice Palace

September 2021

8 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

9 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

13 – Boston, MA – Garden

15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown

21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

25 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

28 – Houston, TX – American Airlines Center

Advertisement

October 2021

1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

3 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

12 -Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

17 -Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

November 2021

6 – Auckland, NZ – Outer Fields At Western Springs

Last month MCR frontman Gerard Way spoke to Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins for a new episode of the Pass-Through Frequencies podcast.