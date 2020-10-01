My Chemical Romance are releasing special colour vinyl editions of their last three albums

My Chemical Romance are releasing their last three studio albums on a series of special colour vinyl.
Partnering with Urban Outfitters for the release, the three MCR albums in question are ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ (released in June 2004), ‘The Black Parade’ (October 2006) and ‘Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ (November 2010).
‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ is presented on a deep red vinyl, while ‘The Black Parade’ is printed on a grey LP. The ‘Danger Days…’ vinyl is purple — you can see all three albums below.
Pre-order is set to begin soon on the Urban Outfitters US website, but it is currently unclear whether these special MCR releases will be made available in the UK and other countries.
My Chemical Romance’s much-anticipated live comeback has been delayed until 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. You can check out their rescheduled tour dates below.
June 2021
15 – St. Austell, Eden Project
17 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
19 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
20 – Milton Keynes, Stadium MK
22 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham
July 2021
2 – Prague Rocks
4 – Bologna Sonic Park Festival
6 – Bonn Kunst!rasen
7 – Bonn Kunst!rasen
9 – Kiev U Park Live
11 – Moscow Park Live Festival
12 – St Petersburg Ice Palace
September 2021
8 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
9 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
13 – Boston, MA – Garden
15 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
16 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
18 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
19 – Atlanta, GA – Music Midtown
21 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
22 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
25 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
28 – Houston, TX – American Airlines Center
October 2021
1 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
3 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
12 -Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
17 -Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
November 2021
6 – Auckland, NZ – Outer Fields At Western Springs
Last month MCR frontman Gerard Way spoke to Jimmy Eat World’s Jim Adkins for a new episode of the Pass-Through Frequencies podcast.