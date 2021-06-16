My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way discusses writing processes and teases new music

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has teased in a new interview that he’s working on new music.

Speaking to The Umbrella Academy​’s Aidan R Gallagher, Way also opened up about the recording process behind the band’s seminal 2006 album ‘The Black Parade’ and his experiences of working on the record.

“You know what was cool?,” he said (via Kerrang!). “I felt perfectly comfortable in My Chemical Romance just winging it; I felt very comfortable around the guys. There was almost this understanding that we had that, ​‘None of us really know what we’re doing right now, so don’t judge each other.’

“So it was very cool, because we’d all set up and write songs, and we’d start playing, and then I would just kind of garble my way through whatever I started to hear in my head – literally trying things, just experimenting. They really gave me the space to do that, so I never felt embarrassed saying a weird word or missing my mark, you know?”

After discussing his writing process, Way went on to explain how it’s influenced the music he’s been working on most recently.

“I’m also very comfortable with Doug [McKean], so we have done things – although we don’t like to do it this way so much – in the past where I will just do some fake lyrics over something and I’ll just get those word shapes in there,” he said.

“But what’s been working lately is sitting with Doug, working on the music, and then I’ll just go over to my office – which used to be Marion Peck’s painting studio, and I love that room – and I will sit while Doug mixes, tweaks, edits, programmes more drums…

“I’ll literally sit there and I will write as close as possible to what I think are gonna be either the final lyrics, or at least what I’m comfortable singing at that moment.”

While Way didn’t specify what he’s been working on, MCR are set to resume their delayed reunion tour in 2022.

Following their initial disbandment in 2013, My Chemical Romance reunited and made their triumphant return to the spotlight in 2019.

Their first show in almost eight years, an instant sell-out at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, grossed a record-breaking $1.5 million, making it the venue’s most profitable event to date.