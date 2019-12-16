My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way reveals his favourite tracks of 2019

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has shared a playlist of his favourite tracks of 2019.

The collection, which you can view below, features a host of new artists in 2019 including Emma Ruth Rundle, Power Trip and Alex Lahey – who went viral earlier in the year thanks to the Way approved cover of ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’.

It also features some older tracks including Metallica track ‘Orion’ from their 1986 album ‘Master Of Puppets’.

Writing on Instagram he posted: “I listened to so much great music this year that I decided to make a playlist to share with everyone. You can check it out via the link in my bio. Enjoy!”

MCR recently confirmed that they’ll be heading to Japan next year to play a show as part of their live comeback.

The ‘Black Parade’ emo icons will head to Osaka’s International Exhibition Center on March 28 for a special show supported by Download Festival.

Meanwhile, MCR frontman Gerard Way recently said the band’s reunion may not have happened if they had left it any longer.

Having confirmed their comeback in late October 2019, Way reportedly considered it to be the “right time” to return after an eight year absence.

“I spoke to Gerard [Way] about the reunion a little bit recently and he said it felt like it was the right time,” said Geoff Rickly, the frontman of rockers Thursday.

Rickly, whose band will support MCR at their first comeback show in LA later this month, added: “One of the things he said was, ‘I don’t know if it would have happened if it wasn’t now.’ And I got what he meant by that.”