MY DISCO announce new album ‘Alter Schwede’, share lead single

Melbourne experimental trio MY DISCO have announced the forthcoming release of their new album ‘Alter Schwede’.

The album is set to arrive on November 25 via Heavy Machinery Records as part of Melbourne’s Flash Forward series – new albums by experimental dance artist Papaphilia and grindcore outfit Diploid have also been announced today as part of the program.

The announcement coincides with the release of the album’s first single, ‘StVO’. It’s a characteristically minimal but intense cut that pairs spoken word with abrasive percussion. Listen to that via Bandcamp below:

Advertisement

<a href="https://heavymachineryrecords.bandcamp.com/album/alter-schwede">Alter Schwede by My Disco</a>

‘Alter Schwede’ will mark MY DISCO’s sixth studio album since forming in 2003, following on from 2019’s ‘Environment’. The album was compiled remotely by the band and mix engineer Boris Wilsdorf at his AndereBaustelle studio in Berlin.

Flash Forward is a forthcoming arts project by the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery, which will see new work by 40 visual artists and 40 live premieres presented in 40 of Melbourne’s CBD laneways in 2021. The full set of commissioned original music will be released on vinyl by Heavy Machinery over the coming months.

Other artists who’ll release albums as part of the project include Dianas, HTRK, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Mindy Meng Wang, Lady Lash, Female Wizard and more.