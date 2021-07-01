Mykki Blanco shares Dev Hynes-directed video for Blood Orange collaboration

Mykki Blanco has shared a new video for their recent Blood Orange collaboration ‘It’s Not My Choice’, directed by Dev Hynes himself – watch it below.

The track was shared last month ahead of the release of Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’.

Of the new video, Mykki said: “Creating with Dev Hynes as director of this video was as effortless as creating the song together. I have long admired that Dev has never compromised along his musical trajectory, offering us songs that play between disciplines and genres at the wave of a hand.

“This video was carefree and captured what I feel to be some quintessential summer moments — being with friends, being in nature, and having a sense of poise no matter your own personal thunderstorm.”

Along with news of the new video comes the announcement of a UK and European tour set for later this year.

See the full list of dates below and pick up tickets here.

NOVEMBER 2021

1 – Brighton, Patterns

3 – Glasgow, Stereo

4 – Manchester, YES

5 – Dublin, Lost Lane

6 – Liverpool, 24 Kitchen Street

9 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

10 – London, Village Underground (as part of Pitchfork London Festival)

11 – Berlin, Volksbuhne

15 – Paris, Maroquinerie

16 – Amsterdam, Bitterzoet

17 – Brussels, VK

Mykki Blanco’s new album ‘Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep’ came out on June 17. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: “Some of Blanco’s rhymes could be tighter but this ferocious performer commands attention whether they’re chastising a partner for drinking their soya milk on ‘Fuck Your Choices’ or baring their soul on ‘Love Me’. The result: a bold and brilliant step forward.”