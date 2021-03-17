Mykki Blanco signs to Transgressive and shares new single ‘Free Ride’

Mykki Blanco has signed to Transgressive and shared a new track and video – watch ‘Free Ride’ below.

Blanco’s first single for their new label is co-produced by FaltyDL and Hudson Mohawke.

Speaking of the new song in a statement, Blanco said: “Some of the most intimate moments and conversations I have ever shared were with my mother on long drives in the Southern countryside when I was a teenager. The music that soundtracked these memories on our daily journeys was the stuff of my mother’s generation.

“I would find myself daydreaming, reflecting and envisioning the kind of life I would like to create for myself. These memories and the music of Luther Vandross were the first inspirations behind the creation of my new song ‘Free Ride’.

Watch the ‘Free Ride’ video below.

The new visual was directed by Hannah Rosselin, who commented: “It was one of my most enjoyable shooting experiences so far. The collaboration with Mykki was based on trust and respect since day one.

“I met them by chance, and, as we like to say together, it had to happen. If I had to describe some of my intentions with this video, I think I would say that I wanted to picture my representation of the family experience: mixed, unstructured, messy, and yet full of love.

“I also aimed to break the traditional codes affiliated with a religious gathering like a christening, obviously to try to make it more fun. And finally, with humility and some derision, I wanted to overlap my idea of “the world from before” and hopefully the world that will come after.”

Last year, Mykki Blanco claimed they hadn’t been paid for their guest spot on Teyana Taylor‘s ‘WTP’, a song taken from the singer’s second album ‘K.T.S.E.’ (2018).

“The reason I have gone public with this is not to bad mouth [Teyana Taylor], but her ENTIRE team and Universal [Music Group] have treated me WITH SO MUCH DISRESPECT, THEY HAVE TREATED ME BAD Y’ALL… REALLY BAD, I HATE DOING THIS ON SOCIAL MEDIA BUT I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!” Blanco wrote.