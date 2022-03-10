Mystery Jets’ Jack Flanagan announces debut album, releases ‘Skyhorse X Skyhorse’

Mystery Jets’ bassist and vocalist Jack Flanagan has revealed details of his solo project, with an album to come later this year – listen to new song ‘Skyhorse X Skyhorse’ below.
‘Rides The Sky’ is out June 10 and sees Flanagan pull together songs and ideas created over the past ten years.
The announcement comes alongside the psychedelic ‘Skyhorse X Skyhorse’, which grows from dreamy to intense.
“Skyhorse x Skyhorse was born in a shed in somebody else’s back garden in north London,” explained Flanagan. “It began as 8 different songs and after half a year of experimentation it eventually became one. I wanted to try and construct a song that took you to as many different places as possible within three minutes. I think it does.”
Listen to ‘Skyhorse X Skyhorse’ below:
‘Rides The Sky’ is being released by Modern Sky and the the track list for the album is as follows:
‘Curses’
‘Skyhorse X Skyhorse’
‘Gravy Train’
‘Unbelievable’
‘Don’t Ask Me Why’
‘Something Has Changed’
‘Misty’
‘Lately’
‘Blue Canoe’
‘Girls and Boys’
‘Try’
‘Why Am I Only Here’
Mystery Jets released their sixth studio album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ in 2020. “With protest songs and celebrations of the NHS all part of their new identity, it’s a wildly successful take on the world at large as the band enter a new decade,” NME wrote of the album in a four-star review.
Mystery Jets also shared covers album ‘Home Protests’ in 2020.
Explaining how they recorded the album in lockdown, the Jets said: “As the world ground to a halt, with global lockdowns and illnesses, we continued to protest from our homes: recording lo-fi live covers of nine timeless tracks spanning the last half-century. Songs tackling perennial issues from discrimination and homelessness to war, consumer capitalism and environmental destruction.”