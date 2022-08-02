Mystikal arrested on rape, domestic abuse and robbery charges

Mystikal has been arrested on charges of first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, simple robbery and simple criminal damage to property.

The New Orleans rapper was apprehended on Sunday (July 31) after deputies interviewed a suspected survivor of sexual assault at a hospital late on Saturday night (July 30), the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

TMZ reports that Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Tyler, is under arrest without bond. The alleged victim at the hospital in Louisiana is reported to have sustained minor injuries.

Tyler is yet to have made a public statement following his arrest.

The rapper was previously indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in 2017, which were eventually dropped. The case was dismissed due to lack of evidence.

In 2003, Tyler pleaded guilty to other crimes. He had forced his then-hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards.

He was released from prison in 2010 after serving six years for sexual battery and extortion. In 2012 he spent three months in jail for violating the terms of his probation.

This is a developing story – check back for updates

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.