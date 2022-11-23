N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time

N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage.

The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.

Sharing a statement at 9:12pm yesterday, a spokesperson for the venue announced that N-Dubz would not be performing as planned “due to artist illness”. The concert will be rescheduled for a later date.

“We understand the frustration & inconvenience caused by this late announcement,” the message added. “Full info will be available tomorrow (November 23) from official channels.”

According to Nottinghamshire Live, N-Dubz shelved the performance five minutes after their scheduled stage time. Their support act is said to have already finished its opening set when the news reached fans.

Attendees were notified via a message that was displayed on the big screens in the arena.

N-Dubz then shared a tweet at 10:30pm to apologise. “We’re so sorry we had to cancel the show tonight,” they wrote. “We tried to do everything possible to make the show happen, but a doctor advised at the very last minute that Dappy was unable to perform and needed to rest tonight…

“We had to take this advice seriously and consider Dappy’s health so that the rest of the tour can happen, which has so far has been amazing.”

They added: “We’re deeply sorry to all the fans who travelled to see us tonight and promise to make it up to you with a new rescheduled date for the show.”

N-Dubz also confirmed that the rest of their current tour will go ahead as planned. The group are due to perform at The O2 in London tonight (November 23) ahead of further gigs next week and into early December.

Some fans have since taken to social media to express their disappointment over the last-minute cancellation.

“IMAGINE you’re sat in the arena for almost 2 HOURS, for [N-Dubz] to postpone the show 5 minutes after they’re supposed to be on stage,” one attendee wrote. “This show could’ve been postponed HOURS ago if Dappy was unwell. Absolutely appalling.”

Another Twitter used said that “cancelling so late” was a “completely unreasonable” move.

A third person said: “They play the support act and then wait until 9.05pm to put the lights on and tell us it’s cancelled. Could have told us three hours ago when Dappy plastered it all over Insta. Livid. Disgusting way to treat paying customer.”

You can see those posts below.

Dappy had posted on TikTok earlier yesterday evening to say that he was feeling unwell. “This always happens,” he explained.

“Too many back to back shows without no proper breaks, now I’m completely fucked. Voice basically gone, flue, chest infection etc etc.”

N-Dubz announced their reunion back in May, sharing a new single called ‘Charmer’ and detailing their current headline tour.

The trio broke up in 2011 after releasing three albums together: ‘Uncle B’ (2008), ‘Against All Odds’ (2009) and ‘Love.Live.Life’ (2010).