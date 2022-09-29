N.Flying announce October comeback with eighth mini-album ‘Dearest’

N.Flying have announced their upcoming eighth mini-album ‘Dearest’, due out in October.

The South Korean band took to their social media pages yesterday (September 28) to announce the forthcoming release of ‘Dearest’, their eighth mini-album, next month through a “schedule announcement”.

‘Dearest’ is slated to release on October 17 at 6pm KST, with other details including the record’s title track to be drip-released in the following weeks. The forthcoming album will mark N.Flying’s first music in a little over a year – their last release was the album ‘Turbulence’ in October 2021, which was a repackaged version of their June 2021 studio album ‘Man On The Moon’. Those records were led by the title tracks ‘Sober’ and ‘Moonshot’ respectively.

Notably, the release of ‘Dearest’ next month will be N.Flying’s final comeback at full strength before lead guitarist Cha Hun and drummer Kim Jae-hyun are to enlist for mandatory military service by the end of the year. Both members are due to turn 30 in Korean age in 2023, which is the maximum age required for all Korean males to enlist for service.

Meanwhile, vocalist Yoo Hwe-sung has completed his military duties prior to his debut with N.Flying, and leader Lee Seung-hyub has been granted a formal exemption from his duties after receiving two separate surgeries for a leg injury in 2014. Bassist and youngest member Seo Dong-sung, on the other hand, will have a couple more years before he has to enlist for military duty.

In the time between ‘Dearest’ and ‘Turbulence’, frontman Lee has starred in a handful of K-dramas in supporting roles. He starred alongside Han So-hee and Song Kang in the 2021 hit drama Nevertheless as Joo Hyuk, and was later featured in the 2022 K-drama Shooting Stars as Kang Si-deok, alongside Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-dae.