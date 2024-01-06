N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, Donna Summer and more receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, Donna Summer and more have been announced as recipients of this year’s Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 2024 cohort, which also includes Gladys Knight, Tammy Wynette and The Clark Sisters, will receive their awards at the Special Merit Awards ceremony on February 3. It will precede the Grammy Awards, which will take place the next day at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

“What luck! To be part of a group of some of my all-time favourite artists”, Anderson wrote on social media. Check out more reactions from this year’s winners below:

The Special Merit Awards also honours recipients of the Trustees Awards, which will be given to “individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions, other than performance, to the field of recording”. This year’s winners include producer/manager Peter Asker (Linda Ronstadt, James Taylor), the pioneering hip hop DJ Kool Herc, and attorney Joel Katz.

Meanwhile, Technical Grammy Awards will be given to Tom Kobayashi and Tom Scott, whilst the song ‘Refugee’ (K’naan, Steve McEwan, Gerald Eaton) will be awarded Best Song for Social Change.

This year’s Grammys are set to be hosted by Trevor Noah, with Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Boygenius currently leading nominations. The four will compete with Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, John Batiste, and Billie Eilish for the Record Of The Year category.

Meanwhile, the Album of the Year category has been shaved down to eight nominees, where SZA, Swift, Rodrigo, Cyrus, and Batiste will battle it out with Lana Del Rey and Janelle Monae.

The 2024 edition of the Grammys may prove a record-breaking year for Swift, who currently holds 52 career nominations and 12 wins. If she wins Album of the Year, she will become the first artist to earn the honour four times. Swift is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder with three victories.